Internal BJP strife in Gujarat: Police complaint filed amid mass resignations in Kalol municipality

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat, internal strife within the BJP has escalated to the police station, with factionalism in the Kalol municipality in Gandhinagar district coming to the fore.

On Friday, the chairman of the BJP’s standing committee visited the police station to file a complaint following a brawl at the municipal office earlier in the week.

He stated that the complaint would be filed against 6 to 7 individuals, including a BJP corporator and a contractor, for allegedly assaulting both the chairman and the corporator’s husband.

The situation intensified on Thursday when 12 corporators resigned simultaneously, prompting intervention from state leadership amid concerns that the BJP could lose its majority in the municipality.

“I resigned in protest against the MLA’s despotism,” Standing Committee Chairman Prakash Vargude told local media on Friday.

“If we have to follow the MLA’s orders, there’s no point in staying in the party. We are authorised to run the municipality. I resigned three days ago, but I found out it hasn’t been processed yet. So, 11 more corporators have resigned, and another 8 are expected to resign today. Now, I’ve reached the police station to file a complaint against a corporator, a contractor, and others seen in a video making slanderous and defamatory claims.”

When questioned by local media, Gandhinagar district BJP president Anil Patel said, “Hooliganism will not be tolerated in the party. Action will be taken against those who insult party corporators in the municipality. This is an internal matter, and we will resolve it. A complaint will be filed against those involved in assaulting leaders.”