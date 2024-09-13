Maharashtra: MVA scrambles to defuse tension over 163 Assembly seats

MUMBAI: Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has ironed out differences over 125 seats while the remaining 163 seats remain contentious among the allies.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, “There are no issues over 125 seats of the assembly among the alliance partners of MVA, but they need to resolve the differences over remaining 163 seats.”

He, however, said that after the Ganesh festival, the allies — Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) — will amicably address the differences and announce the seat- sharing pact for assembly elections.

“We are very much confident of coming back to power. The internal and external surveys also hinted that MVA is strong and likely to repeat its Lok Sabha performance. It can even do better,” the Congress leader said. “People of Maharashtra are waiting for the opportunity to throw this incumbent anti-Maharashtra MahaYuti government from power and bring back a government that will take the interest of the local people and farmers,” he said.

Sources in Congress said the party has demanded over 110 seats on the basis of its Lok Sabha poll performance. The Congress has emerged as the single-largest party by winning the highest 13 seats in Maharashtra. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s strike rate was 80 per cent. The party won eight Lok Sabha seats out of the 10 seats it contested. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena won nine seats against the 21 it contested.