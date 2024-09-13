Modi, Shah among BJP’s 40-star campaigners for Haryana assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among the party’s 40 star campaigners for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, M L Khattar, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar also figure in the list.

Other star campaigners include the party’s chief minister in Haryana Nayab Singh Saini, Rajasthan’s Bhajan Lal Sharma, Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami and Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma.

BJP leaders, including Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Sudha Yadav, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Diya Kumari, Hema Malini, Kiran Choudhry, Naveen Jindal, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Babita Phogat, are also among the list of the BJP’s star campaigners.

Meanwhile, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday dissolved the state Assembly with immediate effect, a day after the state cabinet recommended the move to avoid summoning the House before the expiry of the six-month period from the last sitting.

The Haryana cabinet had on Wednesday recommended to Governor Dattatreya to dissolve the Assembly to avoid summoning the House before the expiry of the six-month period from the last sitting. The term of the current Vidhan Sabha expires on November 3.