Mussoorie tragedy: Car plunges into gorge, two dead, four injured

DEHRADUN: A tragic accident occurred early Friday morning when a car carrying tourists from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, veered out of control on a curved stretch of road and plummeted into a gorge. Two tourists lost their lives in the crash, while four others were severely injured.

Mussoorie Fire Station Officer, Dheeraj Singh Tadiyal, told The New Indian Express, "The accident occurred around 5 am on Friday near the Shivalik Maggipoint curve, close to Rishi Ashram on Mussoorie Road. The ill-fated car was carrying six tourists from Noida who had come to visit Mussoorie. The injured were rescued from the deep gorge using combing tools and taken to Doon Hospital in Dehradun for treatment."

Mussoorie Fire Station Officer Tadiyal said, "A Tata Tiago car fell into a deep gorge near Rishi Ashram, and upon receiving the information, Station House Officer Mussoorie Arvind Chaudhary immediately rushed to the spot with a police team. The Fire Service and SDRF were also informed and summoned to the location.

"A rescue operation was launched, and all six occupants of the car were pulled out of the valley. Unfortunately, two persons succumbed to their injuries, while four others were injured and rushed to Dehradun Hospital for treatment. The deceased include Anil Kumar, the driver and a resident of Noida, and Ajay Kumar, a tourist from Bulandshahr", told FSO Tadiyal.