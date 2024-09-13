NIA conducts searches in Punjab in connection to the attacks on Indian High Commission in Punjab

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches in Punjab in connection with its probe into the attack on the Indian High Commission in Canada by pro-Khalistan supporters, officials said.

The anti-terror probe agency had registered a case in this regard in June last year. The NIA is conducting searches in Punjab in the case, they said.

The case relates to protest by pro-Khalistani supporters outside the Indian mission in Ottawa, Canada on March 23, 2023.

"Who raised the anti-India slogan, tied Khalistani flags on the boundary wall of the High Commission and hurled two grenades inside the High Commission building", according to the NIA's first information report (FIR).