Punjab Police arrest Drug Inspector for colluding with smugglers; seize Rs 1.49 crore cash, gold, foreign currency

CHANDIGARH: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested Drug Inspector Shishan Mittal for his alleged involvement in drug smuggling operations linked to illegal pharmaceuticals and medical stores. The ANTF has seized Rs 1.49 crore in cash, 260 grams of gold, and foreign currency, along with freezing 24 bank accounts containing Rs 7.09 crore.

According to a statement issued by the state police, Mittal facilitated drug operations and laundered drug money in coordination with smugglers inside jails. He played a key role in sustaining their network outside.

The police statement read, "Serious financial irregularities have been observed, whereby ANTF identified and freezed 24 bank accounts with Rs 7.09 crores. In addition to this, two bank lockers were seized ANTF recovered Rs 1.49 crores in cash, 260 gm of gold and foreign currency. Furthermore, substantial assets acquired through the proceeds of illegal activities were identified, including real-estate valued at Rs 2.40 crores in Zirakpur and Dabwali. The investigation carried out in an advanced technical surveillance and human intelligence, reflecting the ANTF's strategic approach to tackling complex criminal networks and make our state drug-free."