Ration scam case: ED raids multiple locations in Bengal

According to officials, ED sleuths searched the homes and godowns of ration shop traders, a food inspector's residence, and a cooperative bank branch in places such as Joynagar, Deganga, Kalyani, and Basanti.
KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations across West Bengal in connection with the alleged ration scam, officials said. The raids were carried out by different teams of the federal probe agency.

According to officials, ED sleuths searched the homes and godowns of ration shop traders, a food inspector's residence, and a cooperative bank branch in places such as Joynagar, Deganga, Kalyani, and Basanti. Raids were also carried out in Kolkata, they added.

"The objective of these raids is to uncover links to the alleged multi-crore scam for which former food minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested in October last," they said.

In July, the ED had raided 10 locations across the state related to the same case. These included the residences of Sheikh Shahjahan, Bakibur Rahman, Anisur Rahman, and Barik Biswas, all of whom are close aides of Mallick.

