Sports minister Mandaviya urges retired sportspersons to apply for RESET programme

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called upon retired sportspersons across the country to apply for the newly launched Retired Sportsperson Empowerment Training (RESET) programme and to actively contribute to the Indian sports ecosystem.

Launched by Mandaviya on 29 August, on National Sports Day, the RESET programme is designed to support retired athletes in their career development. It aims to bridge the gap between generations, allowing the skills and experience of former players to benefit young talents.

"The RESET Programme is an important step towards recognising and empowering our retired athletes who have made the nation proud with their achievements," said Mandaviya in a PIB release. "We urge all retired sportspersons to take advantage of this opportunity to develop new skills, remain engaged in the sports community, and continue contributing to the nation's sports legacy."

The programme is open to retired sportspersons aged 20-50 years who have won international medals, participated in international events, or achieved recognition at the national or state level.

It will be implemented in collaboration with the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior.

The RESET programme includes self-paced online learning, on-ground training, and internships, with placement assistance and entrepreneurial guidance provided upon successful completion.

Mandaviya reaffirmed the government's commitment to fully support retired sportspersons and urged them to apply through the specially designated portal.