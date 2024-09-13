Struggle not limited to Art 370, but for solving K-issue, says Er Rashid

SRINAGAR: Baramulla MP Er Rashid, released on interim bail from Tihar jail by Delhi court, arrived in Srinagar on Thursday. Wearing a black band on his left arm and visibly overcome by emotions, he kissed the ground at Srinagar airport.

After brief talk with the media at the airport, Rashid visited Delina area of Baramulla, where he addressed the thanksgiving rally for his victory from the seat. He was greeted by young, enthusiastic workers with slogans.

“Today Narendra Modi would have realised that his ‘Naya Kashmir’ slogan has flopped. It was not “Naya Kashmir”,” said Rashid, who was released after over five years of detention on interim bail on Wednesday.

Rashid said that his struggle is not for power or limited to Article 370 but for resolution of Kashmir issue, which is in the interests of people of the sub-continent. “For India to become Vishwa Guru, Kashmir issue has to be resolved. PoK and Gilgit Baltistan may also want to join India,” he said.

Advocating talks on Kashmir, Rashid said that if the Central government can talk to people in Nagaland why not with people of Kashmir. “Today you have got the opportunity to talk to people of Kashmir and resolve the Kashmir issue”.

While addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Rashid urged people give a majority in the 90-member J&K Assembly to his party. “If we get a majority, it will be a golden era of history. Modi will realize with whom he has to work. I know how to bargain things and know how to take things to a logical conclusion”.