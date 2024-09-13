Two soldiers killed, two injured in encounter in J-K's Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: Two soldiers were killed and two others injured in an encounter with militants in the mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An army official said acting on specific inputs, J&K Police and army launched a joint search operation in Chatroo area of the Kishtwar district on today morning.

He said the searches continued throughout the day and at around 3.30 pm, contact was established with the hiding militants.

“The militants fired on the search party. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter,” the security official said.

In the gunfight, four soldiers sustained injuries. Two of them were critically injured. All the four injured soldiers were evacuated to nearby military hospital, where two of them succumbed to injuries.