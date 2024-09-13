Uttarakhand sees spike in crime against women, rape cases double in a year

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, there has been a disturbing increase in crime, with 23 reported rape cases this year alone. This number is more than double the cases reported in 2020, indicating a worrying trend. Police sources have highlighted a growing concern for women’s safety in the region, raising questions about the state’s law and order situation.

A total of 74 rape cases have been registered with the regular police, while 32 cases have been reported in the revenue area in the past five years.

Residents of the area attribute the disturbing rise to various factors. Beena Devi, a social worker from Amkholi village near Almora, told this newspaper.

“Rape cases should be tried through fast-track courts, and the accused given stringent punishments. This will send a strong message to society that those committing such heinous crimes will not be spared, and only then can we curb such offences.”

As Almora SSP Devendra Pincha states, “Special efforts are being made to ensure women’s safety. Along with policing, a campaign is also being run to raise awareness among women. Swift action is being taken on such cases, and police have arrested accused in all cases while taking action.”

Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRC) 2023 report, Meenakshi Ghildiyal, Central General Secretary and Spokesperson of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, said, “The statistics on crimes against women in the state are shocking. In the past year, there has been a 26% increase in crimes against women, with 905 cases of rape and 778 cases of kidnapping reported.”

Ghildiyal highlighted several disturbing incidents, including the rape of a minor in Almora’s Salt area, a gang-rape of a minor at Dehradun’s ISBT, a brutal rape and murder of a female nurse in Rudrapur, and similar heinous crimes against women and minors in Haridwar, Lalkuan, and Vikasnagar.