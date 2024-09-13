Women’s safety a major concern in India: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in Geneva

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has highlighted women's safety as a significant concern in India, reflecting on recent incidents that have sparked widespread outrage.

Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Geneva on Friday, Dr. Jaishankar referred to the RG Kar incident as emblematic of broader issues related to women's safety.

"I don’t think there can be a single person in the country who wasn’t outraged by the RG Kar incident. You can see that on the streets. Women’s safety is an issue in our country. I am reminded in a way of something Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said from the ramparts of Red Fort – he said we say things to our daughters, but do we do that to our sons? Its often a specific issue but there are larger issues, there are so many aspects to this problem. It starts with respect and equality. What is happening gives us anger,’’ said Dr Jaishankar.

He also noted that India has been a leader in promoting women-led development, a point emphasised during the G20 Summit in Delhi last year.

He also addressed the ongoing scrutiny of India on human rights issues, noting that India, unlike most countries, is not a homogenized nation and faces its own unique challenges. Dr. Jaishankar criticised global rankings and ratings as often being driven by political agendas rather than honest discourse.

"When it comes to human rights India is a unique society. When you look at history of the world, with the exception of probably India every other society has put an emphaisis on uniformity -of language, faith, nationhood- which is not the case in India. We have accepted people to continue to live in their diversity- where the conversations will be different from other societies,’’ said Dr Jaishankar.

India, with its population of 1.4 billion, is bound to face challenges, but Dr. Jaishankar emphasised that these should not overshadow the country's democratic processes and its achievements in scale and efficiency. "We as Indians have every right to be proud of our democratic exercise," he said, noting that the world is gradually updating its perceptions of India.

When asked about the IC814 hijacking, Dr. Jaishankar recounted his experience during a 1984 hijacking incident, where he was involved in efforts to secure the early release of hostages, and his father was onboard the aircraft, which landed safely in Dubai.

"Modern India is being built step by step, with the rule of law central to government policies. This is an India eager to engage with the world and leap into development," Dr. Jaishankar added.