All 6 accused of attacking Army officers arrested

BHOPAL: All six men accused in the attack and loot of two young Army officers and the suspected gang-rape of one of their woman companions near Indore have been arrested.

Less than 24 hours after the arrest of the third accused, the three other accused were also arrested on Friday. A bounty of `10,000 each was placed on their arrest. The three accused arrested on Friday are aged between 18 and 25 years. Three other accused, including the main one (also involved in a previous murder and an attempted murder case ) are currently on police remand.

Questioning of the accused has revealed that the main accused spotted the four—two Army officers and their two female friends—on the desolate area because of the loud music being played by them in the car at around 1.30 am on Wednesday.

He subsequently informed his aides, who arrived there in around an hour, after which all six of them attacked and looted the four, the police said. The police are waiting for recording the statements of the suspected gang-rape survivor.