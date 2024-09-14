Assam: Opposition slams government over police firing; Congress team prevented from visiting eviction site

Roughly two days after two Muslim teenagers were shot dead by Assam police during an eviction drive in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, a delegation of Congress party workers including MLAs was prevented from visiting the place allegedly by BJP members.

According to the party, its members were stopped by local BJP members posing as "members of certain organizations."

After their vehicles were stopped before reaching the site, several Congress MLAs and leaders disembarked from the cars and tried to walk to the site, but a section of the locals did not allow it.

Congress' state working president and MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar tried to reason with the locals and said the delegation came to listen to all sides.

Talking to reporters near the site, he said, "As people's representatives, we will raise all genuine concerns of the people. But at the same time, police shooting people dead and evicting people without notice cannot be tolerated. Those who attacked the police must also face action."

"We want a peaceful Assam. There is no law and order in the state anymore," Hussain asserted.

An AIUDF delegation called on the DGP and raised concerns about the safety and welfare of the persons evicted from the area.

"We have information that there are injured people in the village. The evicted people are living under the open sky by the riverside. We are concerned about their condition and wanted to check it. But our delegation was prevented from visiting the area on Friday and we have raised our concerns before the DGP," legislator Aminul Islam said.

Addressing a press conference after visiting those injured during the eviction drive and admitted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Hussain Sikdar affirmed that illegal settlers should be evicted in accordance with the guidelines laid down by courts with provision for rehabilitation.

"But the government is not doing that. People were killed, police personnel injured. How did such a situation emerge? We are going to analyse that so that we can submit a report to the party and government for reinstating peace in the area. But a section of BJP members, posing as members of some organizations, prevented us,"

"They verbally abused us, even tried to physically intimidate us," Hussain claimed, alleging that no security arrangement was made for the delegation.

The MLA added that the Congress is likely to pursue the matter with the governor.

Leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia has also written to Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary to constitute an all-party delegation, led by the Speaker, to visit Kochutoli and take stock of the situation.