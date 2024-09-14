Bangladesh happy with India's move to slash duty on onions, may export hilsa

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh is happy with India's decision to slash export duties on onions as this will translate into lower prices, leading to the resumption of onion imports from India after more than four months.

"We are optimistic that this will lead to reduction of prices in the local markets across Bangladesh as we are reeling under inflation. Indian onions will find their way after a gap of over four months. We are also viewing this as a goodwill gesture," said a source from Dhaka

Indian exporters have communicated this change to importers of onions in Bangladesh. India had slashed export duties from 40% to 20% on Friday.

Onion importers in Bangladesh had turned to other countries further away including Egypt and Pakistan, which kept the cost high. Resumption of imports from India will be a breather, said a source.