Case registered against SP MLA for 'torturing, assaulting' minor maid

Bhadohi SP Meenakshi Katyayan said the teenager was freed from Beg's residence in Malikana Mohalla, by the joint team of the Labour Department and police.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the SP MLA Zahid Beg and his wife Seema Beg, based on the complaint lodged by Labour Enforcement Officer Jai Prakash Singh.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, Juvenile Justice Act and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, the SP added.

Citing the registered case, she said the 17-year-old minor had been working as a domestic help at the MLA's house for the past eight to nine years, while the teenager rescued on Tuesday had been working there for the past two years.

According to the Labour Enforcement Officer, the SP MLA and his wife were making the teenagers, who were less than 14 years of age, work which is a clear violation of laws.

He said the rescued teenager was sent to the government children's home (for girls) in Prayagraj.

Earlier, a notice was issued to SP MLA Beg and his wife for allegedly subjecting a minor girl to child labour at their residence for two-and-a-half years.

According to the officials, the Uttar Pradesh Labour Department served the notice to the couple, requiring a response within a week.

"The Labour Department has served a notice on Beg and his wife, accusing them of holding the 17-year-old captive and forcing her to work without pay," Labour Enforcement Officer J P Singh had earlier said.