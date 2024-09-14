CBI arrests ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh in Kolkata rape-murder case

The CBI has arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh in the case relating to the rape and murder of a doctor at the hospital.

Ghosh and a police officer were arrested on Saturday in connection with the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor's rape and murder.

Earlier, Ghosh was arrested by the central agency in a separate case related to alleged financial irregularities at the hospital. A court had granted the CBI eight-day custody of Ghosh and three others in this regard.

Ghosh resigned as the principal of the RG Kar Medical College two days after the doctor’s body was found inside a seminar hall on August 9.