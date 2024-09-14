Chhattisgarh to introduce Hindi-medium medical education from 2024-25

RAIPUR: On Hindi Day, Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai announced an initiative to introduce Hindi as a medium of instruction in all government medical colleges in the state, from the upcoming academic session 2024-25.

This move has been implemented to encourage and promote Hindi language in the professional courses, in line with PM Narendra Modi's vision.

As per the directives given to the state health department, students pursuing medical courses will be provided Hindi language textbooks on MBBS subjects from the upcoming session, said the chief minister.

Stressing upon significance of the Hindi Day, CM Sai said that the initiative to promote the language in all spheres of governance, administration and education is inspired by the prime minister's announcement in February 2022 during a rally in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

“Now this will be accomplished in Chhattisgarh. Providing education in their native language will enhance the understanding and strengthen their foundation as future medical professionals”, the CM said.

With 10 government medical colleges in Chhattisgarh, the move is expected to immensely benefit students from the rural and tribal background who are primarily from Hindi-medium schools and apparently find English language instructions hard to follow.

The National Education Policy 2020 promotes teaching in regional languages to improve the connection between teachers and students.