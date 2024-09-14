Conditional interim bail given to IAF officer in sexual assault case

SRINAGAR: The Jammu & Kashmir High Court has granted conditional anticipatory bail to an Indian Air Force wing commander against whom the police registered an FIR after a woman flying officer accused him of sexual assault. However, the court has directed the police to continue the investigation.

The Budgam police has registered FIR dated September 8 for commission of offence under Section 376(2) IPC, which pertains to aggravated rape committed by persons in positions of authority, against the wing commander.

The case was registered after a complaint was filed by a woman flying officer against the officer posted at IAF station in Srinagar. Both the officers are posted at the station.

The wing commander has filed an anticipatory bail plea in the HC. While hearing the application of the accused officer, HC judge Justice Rajnesh Oswal allowed the police to continue the investigation. He, however, directed that the chargesheet should not be filed without the court permission.

“The prima facie case for indulgence is made out at this stage... In case of his arrest, his reputation as well as service career shall be jeopardiszed,” the judge observed.