CPI(M) leader among 2 arrested after TMC alleges conspiracy to attack protesting doctors

KOLKATA: CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta was among two persons who were arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack the protesting junior doctors, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made after an audio clip of a phone call was released by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, who alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to attack the protesting junior doctors outside the Swashtya Bhawan in Salt Lake to defame the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.

A suo motu case was lodged by the Bidhannagar Police in connection with the audio clip that was released on Friday.

The other person arrested in the case was identified as Sanjiv Das, police said.

Das was arrested from Haltu in south Kolkata on Friday night, while Dasgupta was held on Saturday morning, they said.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aneesh Sarkar said, "The conspiracy was probably hatched on the day junior doctors visited state secretariat Nabanna.

The audio clip has been authenticated after technical analysis.

" "Das has already admitted that the voice in the clip is his own," he claimed.

Efforts were being made to identify 'Bappa', 'Saheb' and 'Dadu' who were named in the clip, Sarkar said.

"Both the arrested would be produced before a court today, and police would seek their custody for 14 days," he said.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed the arrests were made to divert attention from the protests over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

He sought a CBI investigation into the matter, stating that it should be looked into how deep was the conspiracy.

Following the arrests, TMC's Ghosh claimed that the clip was "leaked" by those who were "plotting attacks on doctors".

The medics have been camping outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state Health Department, since Tuesday with a host of demands, including better security at state-run hospitals and the removal of top officials over the rape and murder of the doctor.

Additional forces were deployed at the protest site, and more CCTV cameras were installed, police said.