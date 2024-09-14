Government removes minimum export price from onion and basmati

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Haryana and Maharashtra elections, the Centre has decided to remove the Minimum Export Price (MEP) condition on export of onion and basmati with immediate effect.

Maharashtra is the largest producer of onion whereas the largest basmati rice is produced by Haryana.

Farmers are facing challenges due to a higher MEP and have not been able to export the two commodities in the international market. The ruling BJP in both states are facing stiff challenges from voters in the Assembly elections.

In the recent Lok Sabha election, BJP governments faced setbacks in onion and basmati growing regions. Aggrieved farmers delivered a blow to the BJP which lost many seats in the two states.