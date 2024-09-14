Heavy rains pound Uttarakhand, damage highways

DEHRADUN: Torrential rains which began on Wednesday night continued throughout Thursday throwing normal life out of gear. Landslides and rock falls blocked the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh National Highway for 12 hours, while over 75 roads, including four state highways, remain closed in the region.

Sources in the District Disaster Management office said the Dharchula-Tawaghat road connecting the state to the China border remains shut for the second consecutive day, stranding over 50 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims in Dharchula.

Six houses were reduced to rubble and eight others are on the verge of collapse due to flash floods triggered by a breach of a lake formed by gypsum mining in Mangarh village in the Berinag development block. The disaster was caused by heavy rains.