Hindi is a friend of all other Indian languages, says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Speaking at a function to mark the fourth Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday noted that there could never be a competition between Hindi and other languages as Hindi is a friend of all Indian languages. He also said that Hindi and all local languages complement each other.

He added that the 'Hindi Diwas' is an occasion to take a pledge to make Hindi a language of communication, a technical language and an international language.

“We are celebrating the Diamond Jubilee to mark the completion of 75 years of Hindi as the official language. By accepting Hindi as the official language and connecting all the local languages of the country through Hindi, we are moving towards preserving and promoting our culture, languages, literature, art and grammar,” Shah said, adding that Hindi is more of a “geo-cultural language rather than a geo-political language”.

Informing that all communications through files of his two ministries -- Home and Cooperation -- are now done in Hindi, the Minister said, “It took three years to reach this stage.”

Extending greetings on the occasion of the 'Hindi Diwas', Shah said that it was the spirit of the Constituent Assembly that all citizens of the country should communicate with each other in an Indian language, be it Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam or Gujarati.

“By strengthening Hindi, all these languages will also become flexible and prosperous. With the practice of integration, all languages will take forward our culture, history, literature, grammar and the ‘sanskar’,” he said in a video message.

The home minister said the 'Hindi Diwas' this year is very important for everyone as the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi as the official language of the Union on September 14, 1949.

Shah said the department of Official Language is also bringing a portal for translation from Hindi to all the languages listed in the Eighth Schedule through which any letter or speech could be translated into all languages in a very short time using Artificial Intelligence.

The Home Minister appealed to all the countrymen to take a pledge on the 'Hindi Diwas' to strengthen Hindi and local languages and support the work of the department of official language.