Infant among three killed in car-jeep collision in Rajasthan's Bikaner, two other injured

JAIPUR: Two men and an infant were killed while two women were injured when their car collided head-on with a pickup jeep in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Naurangdesar on late Friday, when the family was returning from a condolence meeting, they said.

Manoj Soni, Kalyan Soni and the eight-month-old boy died in the accident, police said, adding that the injured woman are yet to be identified.

The victims were residents of Sridungargarh in Bikaner, they added.