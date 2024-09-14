PDP at its lowest, but will be instrumental in forming non-BJP coalition government: Iltija Mufti

SRINAGAR: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) is at its lowest right now but it will play an instrumental role in forming a non-BJP coalition government after the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, party leader Iltija Mufti has said.

Iltija, the third generation politician from the Mufti family and daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, is in the midst of her debut election.

She is contesting from south Kashmir's Bijbehera assembly segment, considered the family's bastion.

In a freewheeling chat with PTI Videos, Iltija Mufti said she is making her electoral debut at a difficult time.

"At a time when it is turbulent, not just for Jammu and Kashmir, but particularly for the party. We are probably at our lowest point right now. To be honest, for me, it is about saving a lot of things," she said.

Asserting that her family legacy would survive no matter what role she plays, Iltija Mufti expressed hope of alleviating the sufferings of the people of J-K.

"The media is making it seem like my mother is Queen Elizabeth and I am Queen Victoria, with her putting a crown on my head. It is not like that. I have to struggle quite a bit, as you can see the seat is challenging," she said.

On a question about her claims that the PDP will play the role of a kingmaker post-polls, Iltija Mufit said she believed J-K would get a coalition government after the polls and her party would play an instrumental role in its formation.

"Well, if I was not confident, I would not repeat that at every forum. I believe that, in the end, it will be a non-BJP coalition government that will be formed and the PDP is going to play an instrumental role in deciding when it will be formed," she added.