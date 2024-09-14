PM Modi hits campaign trail in Doda, says terrorism breathing its last in J&K

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched his campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana assembly elections by addressing a rally in the Doda district, reportedly his first visit there in 42 years, of Jammu region.

Addressing the rally in support of BJP candidates, Modi affirmed, "I give you the guarantee of fulfilling all rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

This was the first election rally by the prime minister ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls scheduled on September 18.

In his address, Modi emphasized the significance of the upcoming elections and asserted that they will determine Jammu & Kashmir's future.

Addressing the issue of external interference and the impact of political dynasties, Modi criticized past political parties for neglecting the youth and fostering terrorism.

He highlighted the lack of panchayat elections since 2000, accusing these parties of stifling new leadership and misleading the public.

"Terrorism is breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir," he asserted.

Modi also highlighted the BJP government’s commitment to enhancing educational opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasized that the recent inauguration of new schools and colleges, including a long-demanded medical college in Doda, demonstrates the government's dedication to improving educational infrastructure for the region’s youth.

PM Modi said, "We and you together will make Jammu and Kashmir a secure and prosperous part of the country."

After Independence, Jammu and Kashmir became the target of foreign powers and dynastic politics made this beautiful region hollow from within.

The political dynasties projected their children and did not let new leadership grow, the Prime Minister said.

He said his government focused on carving out a young leadership soon after we came to power at the Centre in 2014.

