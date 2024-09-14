Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: 2 lakh sites chalked out for 15-day-long campaign

NEW DELHI: The Centre aims to clean and transform around two lakh sites during the fortnight-long ‘Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S) 2024’ campaign, part of this year’s Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). These sites — referred to as Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) — are being identified across states and union territories (UTs) with the help of local bodies and governments.

“These Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) are the key highlight of this year’s campaign, involving the identification of CTUs and their mapping through a dedicated portal developed for the purpose. So far, 80,000 CTUs have been registered,” said Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, on Friday during the campaign’s curtain-raiser event in Delhi.

The campaign, which begins on September 17 — the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — will culminate on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.