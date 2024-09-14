Unfortunately, people call Gyanvapi a mosque, but it is actually ‘Baba Vishwanath’: Yogi Adityanath

However, earlier during the discourse, CM Yogi recounted a legend about Lord Shiva testing the spiritual evolution of Adi Shankaracharya, who was visiting Kashi after establishing spiritual centres in all four corners of India.

Elaborating on the tradition of saints and sages and describing them as a force that united society and the nation, Yogi delved in detail about Adi Shankaracharya, who was born in Kerala and established key Peethas for the expansion of religion and spirituality across the country.

"When Adi Shankaracharya arrived in Kashi, Lord Vishwanath sought to test him. As the sage and spiritual guru went to bathe in holy river Ganga during Brahma Muhurta, Lord Vishwanath appeared before him disguised as an untouchable. When Adi Shankaracharya asked him to step aside, Lord Vishwanath, still in that form, challenged him, saying that if the hermit was truly full of Advaita knowledge, he should not see people only as the physical body. If Brahma is the ultimate truth, then the same brahma resides in me also as he is there in you," said Lord Shiva disguised as an untouchable.

CM Yogi added: “When stunned Adi Shankara asked the untouchable for his real identity, Lord Shiva came into his real being revealing to him that he was the one for whose worship (Adi Shankara) had gone to Gyanvapi in Kashi." The CM then concluded that Gyanvapi was a real embodiment of Lord Vishwanath.

Stating that the tradition of Indian sages and saints with special reference to Nathpanth to which Yogi Adityanath himself belongs, had valued an egalitarian and harmonious society since ancient times, the UP CM said: "Our saints and sages have consistently emphasized that physical untouchability is not only a barrier to spiritual practice but also an obstacle to national unity and integrity."