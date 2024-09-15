Amit Shah calls for stronger coordination between NIA, state ATS to enhance counter-terrorism efforts

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for increased cooperation and coordination between the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the State Anti-Terrorist Squads (ATSs) of state police forces to strengthen the counter-terrorism architecture, officials said on Sunday.

Outlining a detailed strategy to bolster counter-terror efforts, the Home Minister emphasised the need for enhanced collaboration with international agencies and building capacities to prevent terror financing. These remarks were made during his speech at the two-day National Security Strategies Conference 2024, according to officials.

Shah expressed satisfaction with the success of anti-Maoist operations but cautioned states that have recently liberated areas from armed formations to remain vigilant against the Naxal threat.

The Home Minister also urged state Directors General of Police (DGPs) to contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous, strong, and developed India by the year 2047, stressing that a secure environment is a prerequisite for achieving this goal.

Shah impressed upon the security leadership the need to identify emerging national security challenges—such as narcotics, rogue drones, and online fraud—and address them before they become major threats.

Regarding the implementation of three new criminal laws, the Home Minister urged the DGPs to protect the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure the timely and speedy delivery of justice to victims. He added that the transformative impact of the new laws could only be realised through a change in mindset, the adoption of technology, and seamless coordination.

Shah also called on all DGPs to strengthen the internal security architecture by adopting a multi-dimensional approach, incorporating data analytics, and utilising new techniques. In this context, he encouraged DGPs to ensure the effective use of databases maintained by central agencies at the grassroots level.