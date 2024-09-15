Bomb explodes at Manipur minister’s house, ban on internet extended

GUWAHATI: A bomb exploded at the residential complex of Manipur minister Khasim Vashum in Hamleikhong area of Ukhrul in the Naga-majority Ukhrul district on Saturday night.

Nobody was killed or injured in the low-intensity blast. The minister was away in the state capital Imphal.

The police visited the site of incident. A senior police official said they were probing the case.

Vashum, the minister of veterinary & animal husbandry and transport, belongs to the Naga community which has remained neutral in the ongoing ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals.

He is from the Naga People’s Front, an ally of ruling BJP in Manipur.

On August 10, the wife of a former MLA was killed in a bomb blast at her residence.

Sapam Charubala, a Meitei woman and wife of former Kuki-Zo MLA Yamthong Haokip, was cleaning her courtyard at E Mulam village of Saikul in the Kangpokpi district when the explosion occurred, leaving her grievously injured.

The 59-year-old was rushed to a hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. Haokip and their daughter were at home but they escaped unhurt.

The Manipur Police rescued a Kuki woman from Jiribam Bazar in the Jiribam district on Saturday and later, handed her over to her family.

The police identified her as one Ngaoboi Singson (42). Jiribam, which shares a border with Assam’s Barak Valley, has a mixed population of Meiteis, Kukis, Nagas and various other communities.

Two recent incidents of ethnic violence in the district had left six persons dead.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Sunday extended the suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services, in the five Imphal Valley districts – Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching – till September 20.

A five-day ban on internet services was imposed on September 10 following the outbreak of violence during protests by the students.

Curfew is on in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts but with relaxation.