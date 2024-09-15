Eight killed in Rajasthan's Sirohi as jeep on wrong side collides with truck

JAIPUR: Eight people, including two women and a child, were killed and 18 others injured when a jeep collided with a truck in Pindwara area of Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Sunday night, police said.

The overcrowded jeep was moving on the wrong side when the incident took place, they said.

Sirohi SP Anil Kumar said police reached the spot and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Pindwada police station SHO Hamir Singh said the overcrowded jeep collided with a truck which left five men, one child and two women dead.