India provides $ 1 millon humanitarian aid to Typhoon Yagi hit- Vietnam

NEW DELHI: The Indian government, under Operation Sadbhav on Sunday provided $1 million worth of humanitarian assistance to Vietnam, which was struck by Typhoon Yagi.

The 35-ton consignment of humanitarian assistance included water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, and solar lanterns, among other supplies, and was airlifted to Vietnam by a special aircraft.

"The humanitarian support to Vietnam is a testament to the enduring close ties between the two countries, marked by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).