India provides $ 1 millon humanitarian aid to Typhoon Yagi hit- Vietnam

NEW DELHI: The Indian government, under Operation Sadbhav on Sunday provided $1 million worth of humanitarian assistance to Vietnam, which was struck by Typhoon Yagi.
The 35-ton consignment of humanitarian assistance included water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, and solar lanterns, among other supplies, and was airlifted to Vietnam by a special aircraft.
"The humanitarian support to Vietnam is a testament to the enduring close ties between the two countries, marked by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed sympathies and solidarity to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh after the typhoon struck Vietnam.
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar also extended sympathies to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam, Bui Thanh Son.
"India has been among the first responders in providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to impacted countries. Operation Sadbhav is part of India’s broader effort to contribute to HADR within the ASEAN region, in line with its longstanding ‘Act East Policy,’" MEA added.
The Government of India has launched Operation Sadbhav to extend emergency humanitarian assistance in the wake of the floods caused by Typhoon Yagi. The floods and landslides have caused widespread damage to property and agricultural land, affecting around 40,000 people in northern Laos.
Approximately 10 tonnes of humanitarian relief supplies have been sent to the Government of Lao PDR. The supplies, including hygiene kits, blankets, mosquito nets and repellents, sleeping bags, generators, water purifiers, water purification tablets, disinfectants, and other materials, have been airlifted today on board a special aircraft from India.
