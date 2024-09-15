Indian Military diplomacy in full swing with multinational exercises, bilateral defence talks

NEW DELHI: The month of September has been packed for Indian military diplomacy, with multiple exercises, both bilateral and multilateral, that have not only brought in a few countries for the first time but also led to the successful culmination of India's first multinational air warfare exercise.

Additionally, there have been joint bilateral defence talks with multiple nations. The Indian Air Force held its first-ever multinational exercise, Tarang Shakti 24, which recently concluded. This was India's maiden multinational air exercise, with eight participating nations contributing air assets and 18 observer nations attending.

Held in two phases, the exercise saw many firsts. The Royal Australian Air Force sent three EA-18G Growler aircraft and up to 120 personnel to participate in Phase II of Exercise Tarang Shakti 24, held at Air Force Station Jodhpur from 30th August to 13th September 2024. Phase I was held at Sulur, Tamil Nadu, from 6th to 14th August. For the first time, Germany participated in an aerial exercise on Indian soil, with its Eurofighter Typhoon performing air manoeuvres.

Meanwhile, the 20th edition of the India-US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2024 is being held from 9th to 22nd September at the Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan.

This edition witnessed a significant increase in the scope and complexity of the joint exercise in terms of troop strength and equipment. The Indian Army contingent, comprising 600 personnel, is being represented by a battalion of the RAJPUT Regiment, along with personnel from other arms and services.

The US contingent, of similar strength, is represented by troops from the 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division of the US Army.

The aim of the joint exercise is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The exercise will focus on operations in a semi-desert environment.

India has also sent its contingent for the ongoing India-Oman Joint Military Exercise Al Najah, which is scheduled to be conducted from 13th to 26th September 2024 at the Rabkoot Training Area in Salalah, Oman.

The Ministry of Defence stated, "Exercise AL NAJAH V will allow both sides to exchange best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for joint operations. It will foster interoperability, goodwill, and camaraderie between the two armies. Additionally, the joint exercise will strengthen defence cooperation and further enhance the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations."

At the beginning of the month, there were important maritime manoeuvres between India and France. The Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate, INS Tabar, commanded by Captain MR Harish, visited Toulon, France, from 29th August to 1st September.

Later, upon departure, it participated in the 22nd edition of the IN-FN Bilateral Exercise Varuna from 2nd to 4th September 2024 in the Mediterranean Sea. In addition to INS Tabar, the Indian Navy was represented by a ship-borne helicopter and aircraft P8I, while the French side was represented by FS Provence, the submarine Suffren, aircraft F20, Atlantique 2, fighters MB339, and helicopters NH90 and Dauphin.