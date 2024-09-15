India's first Vande Metro to revolutionise inter-city travel in Gujarat, PM Modi to inaugurate

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways is set to make history by launching the country’s first Vande Metro in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state on Monday. PM Modi will virtually flag off the train in Gujarat, which is expected to revolutionise inter-city travel with its advanced medium-distance features, according to the Railway Ministry.

Following the inauguration by PM Modi from Ahmedabad, the train will begin its journey from Bhuj and arrive in Ahmedabad, covering a distance of 359 km in 5 hours and 45 minutes. Regular services are scheduled to start on September 17—the birthday of PM Modi.

The Railway Ministry emphasised that, unlike traditional metros which cater to short distances, the Vande Metro aims to connect cities from central areas to peripheral regions. Although the term 'metro' often suggests an urban scope, the Vande Metro includes several advanced features.

The ministry noted that the Vande Metro operates at a top speed of 110 km/h, which allows for faster acceleration and deceleration, enhancing travel efficiency. It also features ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins, and modular interiors, distinguishing it from other metro systems.

Safety features include advanced systems like KAVACH for collision avoidance, fire detection, aerosol-based fire suppression, and emergency lights. “In this Vande Metro train, accessibility is also a priority, with features such as Divyangjans-friendly toilets, a fully sealed flexible gangway, and meal services,” said a railway source.

A senior official informed this newspaper that the Vande Metro incorporates cutting-edge technology, including under-slung propulsion and advanced braking systems, ensuring a smoother ride.

“The country’s first Vande Metro consists of 12 coaches with seating for 1,150 passengers and features double-leaf automatic sliding doors and a fully sealed flexible gangway for a dust-free, quiet, and rain-proof interior,” said the railway source.

A notable upgrade from traditional suburban trains and metro coaches is its modular design with ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets. The Vande Metro is designed for efficient travel between cities within a 150 km radius, facilitating comfortable journeys of about 3 to 4 hours.

The train's design aims to ensure smooth end-to-end passenger movement and reduce crowding, with semi-permanent couplers providing a jerk-free travel experience. Its rapid acceleration and deceleration contribute to efficient travel, and driving cabs at both ends help eliminate turnaround time.