Mumbai-Doha IndiGo flight delayed for hours; passengers stranded without food, water

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Qatar experienced significant delays early Sunday morning, with passengers waiting inside the aircraft for nearly five hours due to a technical issue. Eventually, they were asked to deboard and wait in a holding area at Mumbai airport.

A passenger traveling with his wife and child reported significant frustration regarding their deboarding process.

According to a report shared with NDTV, the family was initially not allowed to disembark the plane because immigration had already been completed.

The passenger mentioned that only after expressing their dissatisfaction and protesting were they permitted to wait in a holding area. Despite their concerns, they found that no official authorities were responsive to their issues.

Another flyer said that they were not given any water or food.