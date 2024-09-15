Navy announces second women circumnavigation expedition, unveils logo

The duo, selected from a pool of 17, has been preparing themselves for this expedition for the last three years.

Sagar Parikrama would be a grueling voyage requiring extreme skills, physical fitness and mental alertness. The officers have been training rigorously and gained thousands of miles of experience under their belt.

They are also being trained under the mentorship of ace circumnavigator, and Golden Globe Race hero, Commander (Cdr) Abhilash Tomy (Retired).

The officers, as part of the six member crew, participated in a trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back last year.

The duo successfully undertook a sailing expedition from Goa to Sri Vijaya Puram (earlier Port Blair) and back in double handed mode. They also undertook a sortie from Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius again in dual handed mode early this year.

The Indian Navy has made significant efforts to revitalise the sailing tradition, emphasising its commitment to preserve maritime heritage and promote seamanship skills.

Through the pioneering efforts of Sail Training Ships INS Tarangini and INS Sudarshini, and circumnavigation on board INSVs Mhadei and Tarini, the Indian Navy has taken a centre stage in Ocean Sailing expeditions.

Sagar Parikrama expeditions are the brainchild of late Vice Admiral MP Awati, considered the father of Indian circumnavigation missions.

India now has eight sailors who have circumnavigated the world.

Commander Tomy, the first Indian to successfully finish the Golden Globe Race 2022, was felicitated by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff on Monday. He created history by finishing second in the Golden Globe Race.

The Navy said, "The circumnavigation of INSV Tarini will be a significant step forward in India's ocean sailing enterprise and maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's growing prominence in global maritime activities and gender equality on the high seas."