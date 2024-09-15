Naxalites kill visiting teacher on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh

SUKMA: Naxalites allegedly killed a 25-year-old man on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Sunday.

Dodi Arjun, a "shiksha doot" (temporary visiting teacher), was allegedly beaten and strangled in Gondpalli village under the Jagargunda police station limits on Saturday evening, an official said.

The police were alerted about the killing on Sunday, following which a team was sent to the spot, he said.

Naxalites held a "jan adalat" (kangaroo court), suspecting the victim of being a police informer, and killed him, he said.

The official said Arjun was working at a school in the Jagargunda area, a Maoist stronghold.

He had been instrumental in reopening schools that were shut for several years due to the Naxalite threat.

Naxalites have been losing ground in Bastar and suffered huge losses due to intensified anti-Naxalite operations this year.

Hence, they have been targeting people out of frustration, he said.

Security personnel have launched a search operation in the area to trace the assailants, the official added.