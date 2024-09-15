Real-life ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Seven years after the release of the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starring Hindi film, 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha', which aimed to improve sanitation conditions across the country, a real-life version of the story has unfolded in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh.

A five-year marriage between a Muslim couple, Nasreen and Jubaid (names changed), was on the brink of dissolution. The crisis was revived before the family court in Mandsaur after the woman's father-in-law promised to build a separate toilet in the house within two months.

Nasreen and Jubaid were married in April 2019, but shortly after, the in-laws began allegedly harassing her for dowry. Their relationship further deteriorated after their infant son reportedly died due to inadequate care.

In May 2023, Nasreen left her husband's house and subsequently filed a suit seeking maintenance from him. During the court hearing, the judge discovered that the root of the conflict was Nasreen’s demand for a proper toilet in the household.

According to advocate Aditya Dashora, “Despite the joint family of the woman’s husband comprising her husband, his parents, and five sisters, the house lacked a proper toilet. As a result, like other family members, the newlywed woman had to travel around one kilometre to access toilet facilities. It was the absence of a toilet which was the root cause of all the problems between the couple.”

Upon learning that the lack of a toilet was the primary issue behind the marital strife, Judge Ganga Charan Dube took steps to resolve the matter through compromise. The judge requested the village panchayat to assist Jubaid’s family in constructing a toilet, which could potentially salvage the marriage.

The marriage was preserved after Nasreen’s father-in-law pledged to build a proper toilet within two months. Nasreen commented, “A compromise has taken place before the court, as my husband and their family have promised to build a toilet within two months. I hope they keep their promise and don’t harass me again. Our marriage has been saved and I’m returning to my husband. If they fail to keep their promise, I’ll have no option but to take legal recourse again.”