Uttarakhand to introduce stringent land laws ahead of silver jubilee celebrations

DEHRADUN: The Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand is set to introduce stringent land laws as the state prepares to mark its silver jubilee celebrations. This move represents a significant milestone in the state's history and aims to address long-standing challenges related to land regulation.

According to official sources, two high-level committees—the cabinet sub-committee and a panel chaired by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi—are expected to submit their findings to the government by next month.

These committees have been reviewing the Subhash Kumar Committee's report on land laws, which was presented to the government on 5 September 2022.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Dhami temporarily halted the purchase of land by outsiders for agricultural or horticultural purposes, pending a report from a five-member drafting committee established to revamp the state's land laws.

The Subhash Kumar Committee’s report highlighted issues such as the misuse of land acquired for industrial purposes and widespread discontent arising from such practices.

In response, Chief Minister Dhami has appointed a high-level committee under former Chief Secretary Subhash Kumar to draft robust land laws.

A committee is currently considering procedural amendments to enable district magistrates to grant permission for land purchases for agricultural and horticultural purposes at the district level.

Additionally, a cabinet sub-committee chaired by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal is also examining the report to strengthen existing land laws.

Minister Uniyal stated, "We will soon convene a meeting of the sub-committee, and in the next few days, one or two more meetings of the cabinet sub-committee and the Chief Secretary’s committee are likely."

Both committees are expected to finalise their reports soon, paving the way for the government to implement the new regulations.

Pradeep Kukreti, state spokesperson for the Uttarakhand Rajya Andolankari Manch, expressed support for the initiative, saying, "If the government brings in a robust land law that benefits the people of Uttarakhand, it will be a true tribute to the martyrs of the statehood movement."