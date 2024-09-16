3 women among 5 beaten to death over black magic

RAIPUR: Five people. including three women, were allegedly beaten to death on the suspicion of practising black magic at Etkal village of Konta block in tribal-dominated Sukma district, 420 km from Raipur, in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

According to the police, the bodies of the deceased were found lying on the ground.The police have detained five accused—Savlam Rajesh (21), Savlam Hidma, Karam Satyam (35), Kunjam Mukesh (28) and Podiam Enka—for questioning.

In a similar incident, a man, his two sisters, and an 11-month-old child were killed on suspicion of practicing witchcraft at Kasdol in Baloda Bazar district, about 70 km from Raipur, on September 12.

The rural areas of the state have one of the worst figures of witchcraft violence in the country, particularly targeted against women. In tribal communities, there are ‘Ojhas’ as psychic practitioners who are seen as skilled in controlling sinister powers, evil spirits among others as part of their treatment.