50 booked in HP for protests over ‘illegal’ mosque

CHANDIGARH: VHP leaders, former councillors and panchayat chiefs were among 50 people booked for violence during a protest held last week demanding demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque in the Sanjauli area of Shimla, police said on Sunday.

Protesters clashed with security personnel on September 11, breaking barricades and pelting stones as the police used water cannons and batons to disperse them. At least 10 people, including police men and women, were injured.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said, “We did not get any application seeking permission to protest. There is CCTV footage, video and photograph evidence of people carrying stones that were thrown at officers on duty. It was a pre-planned protest to disturb the peace. Those who provoked the incident on social media have been identified.”