Bhopal Diary | CM seeks to ban meat, liquor in religious towns

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has asked to ban consumption of meat and liquor in all religious towns located on the banks of river Narmada, which is considered the lifeline of the central Indian state. The CM gave the instruction while holding the first meeting of the cabinet committee on integrated conservation of the sacred river, which flows through 1,079 km of the state after originating from Amarkantak and before entering Gujarat. There are 430 ancient Shiva temples, two Shakti Peeths situated on the banks of the holy river which covers 21 districts, 68 tehsils, 1,138 villages and 1126 ghats in MP.

8% decline in crime against women cases

Crime against women in the state has declined by around 8% in the first seven months of the current year compared to the corresponding period of 2023, the MP police claimed on the basis of statistics released on Sunday. The maximum decline of 19% has been registered in cases of gang-rape, followed by 10% in rape cases and 9.85% in cases of molestation. POCSO cases also showed a reduction of 14%. Least decline of 3% was reported in dowry harassment cases. When it came to overall crime cases, a 3.53% decline was reported in the first seven months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.

Oppn Cong wades into name change exercise

Amid the politics of name change, the opposition Congress too wants change of names, but on a different count. state Congress chief spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta has sent to the governor a list of schools, villages and localities, which are indicative of caste and encourage social inequity. Gupta has mentioned in the letter to the governor that instead of engaging in name change spree on communal lines, the names should be changed to ensure that there is no caste based discrimination in the society.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com