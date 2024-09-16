Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro renamed Namo Bharat Rapid Rail hours before inauguration

GUJARAT: The Railway Ministry has renamed the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail just hours before its inaugural run on Monday, according to a spokesperson.

The service will be virtually flagged off from the Bhuj railway station at 4:15 p.m. by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be present in Ahmedabad, the spokesperson said. The Rapid Rail, aimed at enhancing intercity connectivity, will cover the 359 km distance from Bhuj to Ahmedabad in 5 hours and 45 minutes. Along the way, the train will stop at nine stations.

Regular service for the public will commence on September 17 from Ahmedabad. The total journey will cost Rs 455."The ministry has decided to rename the Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail," the Railway spokesperson stated.

According to the Railway Ministry, while other metro services cover only short distances, Namo Bharat trains will connect the heart of Ahmedabad with its peripheral cities.

Featuring 12 coaches with seating for 1,150 passengers, the Rapid Rail boasts several innovative features. It includes ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins, and modular interiors.

A significant upgrade from traditional suburban trains and metro coaches is its modular design, which features ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets. The train offers faster journeys between mid-distance cities, with rapid acceleration and deceleration contributing to efficient travel. Additionally, driving cabs at both ends eliminates turnaround time.