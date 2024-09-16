Big infra push, Rs 3L cr projects launched

NEW DELHI: In its first 100 days, the Modi 3.0 NDA government has claimed significant achievements in infrastructure and other development fields, primarily focusing on the welfare of the poor, their security and dignity. These achievements covering over 60-70 key development points have come to showcase the government’s commitment to achieving a developed India (Viksit-Bharat).

“We worked in a mission mode during the first 100 days of action plan with rounds of instructions coming at every cabinet meeting,” said a senior official associated with a key ministry.

The government, in its 100-day action plan, executed and launched projects for infrastructure development and others worth `3 lakh crore mainly focusing on roads, railways, ports and airways in addition to approving many mega projects such as the Wadhavan mega port in Maharashtra with the estimated cost of Rs 76,200 crore. It will be developed as the world’s top 10 ports.

“Whatever we have achieved in the last 100 days will help us in setting an example for other projects in the coming years,” said an official, adding that the foundation stone for the Shinkhun-La Tunnel connecting Ladakh with Himachal Pradesh was one of the biggest moves towards infrastructure development.

The government approved eight new railway line projects which will generate 4.42 crore human-days of employment.