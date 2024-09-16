Big infra push, Rs 3L cr projects launched

NEW DELHI: In its first 100 days, the Modi 3.0 NDA government has claimed significant achievements in infrastructure and other development fields, primarily focusing on the welfare of the poor, their security and dignity. These achievements covering over 60-70 key development points have come to showcase the government’s commitment to achieving a developed India (Viksit-Bharat).
“We worked in a mission mode during the first 100 days of action plan with rounds of instructions coming at every cabinet meeting,” said a senior official associated with a key ministry.
The government, in its 100-day action plan, executed and launched projects for infrastructure development and others worth `3 lakh crore mainly focusing on roads, railways, ports and airways in addition to approving many mega projects such as the Wadhavan mega port in Maharashtra with the estimated cost of Rs 76,200 crore. It will be developed as the world’s top 10 ports.
“Whatever we have achieved in the last 100 days will help us in setting an example for other projects in the coming years,” said an official, adding that the foundation stone for the Shinkhun-La Tunnel connecting Ladakh with Himachal Pradesh was one of the biggest moves towards infrastructure development.
The government approved eight new railway line projects which will generate 4.42 crore human-days of employment.
The government also claimed to have released 17th installments of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi among 9.3 crore farmers. The MSP for kharif crops for 2024-25 as part of 100-day action plan benefitting 12 crore farmers was done soon after the government was formed. The completion of the draft policy of the new National Cooperative Policy was done under the Kisan Mitra Modi category.
Under the same category, the government launched a new fund named ‘Agrisure’ with an aim to revolutionising the agricultural sector, supporting startups and rural enterprises.
“The most notable achievement in the first 100 days of our government is the implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme and a solid ground for ‘one rank one pension’ for security forces and their families,” said a BJP leader.
The government also approved the construction of 4.27 crore houses in both urban and rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. As per the promise made by the BJP during the Lok Sabha campaigning, the government announced a Rs 2 lakh crore package to promote employment and skill development, which could benefit at least 41 million youth over the next five years.
Simultaneously, the government also approved a target to skill 20 lakh youth. The government also released Rs 2,500 crore community investment fund benefiting 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups.
“The remarkable part is that along with working on all these projects, the government also pushed ahead with the Waqf (amendment) Bill, 2024 aimed at reducing disputes and ensuring a digital platform for online registration and monitoring of board properties,” said a BJP functionary.