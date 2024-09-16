CBFC announces implementation of 'Accessibility Standards' in cinema theatres

NEW DELHI: 'Accessibility Standards' aimed at making cinema 'inclusive and promote accessibility' for persons with disabilities in public places like theatres, has come into effect.
The guidelines were notified by the ministry of information and broadcasting (MI&B) in March.
As per the guidelines, a producer will mandatorily develop a separate copy of the feature films with audio description, open or closed captioning and Indian Sign Language Interpretation for their understanding.
"All feature films that are to be certified in more than one language would be required to provide atleast one accessibility feature each for the hearing impaired and visually impaired, i.e. Closed Captioning/Open Captioning and Audio Description."
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had set 15th September 2024, as the effective date for implementation of these guidelines.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) announced on Monday that the “Accessibility Standards” module in E-Cinepramaan has been successfully deployed as per the scheduled timeline i.e. 15th September 2024.
"The applicants may now apply/submit their films with the required accessibility features for the hearing and visually impaired, as specified in the guidelines," CBFC stated .
Feature films submitted for consideration in the National Film Awards and in the Indian Panorama Section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and other film festivals organized by the ministry will mandatorily include closed captioning and audio description with effect from January 1, 2025.
All other Feature Films being certified through CBFC including the teasers and trailers and meant for theatrical release (digital feature films), would be required to mandatorily provide accessibility features from March 3, 2026.
The objective of these guidelines is to provide an enabling framework to support the development of a culture and practice of accessibility of feature films for persons with hearing and visual impairment, the ministry had said
As per the guidelines, a producer will mandatorily develop a separate copy of the feature films with audio description, open or closed captioning and Indian Sign Language Interpretation for their understanding. Film producer required to deliver the film for certification to CBFC along with files of accessibility features.
The initiative aligns with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwD Act), which mandates government action to promote universal access and inclusion in information and communication, including access to films, said ministry.
The guidelines say that the theatre owners will develop self-regulatory plans for accessibility, following consultations with disability stakeholders and implement accessibility features within two years.
The ministry, earlier, informed that a dedicated committee appointed by the ministry with half its members being persons with hearing or visual disabilities and representatives from the film industry will oversee implementation of accessibility standards and provide guidance.
Viewers can file complaints with theatre licensees if accessible features are unavailable and the Committee will address their concerns within 30 days through the licensing authority.
The guidelines recommended installation of a set of equipment like a glass screen for caption display, creation of a mobile application and headphones for audio description so that people with difficulties in hearing or viewing could read or hear the dialogues.
The ministry in January placed the draft in public domain to invite feedback.
The Delhi High Court, in November, asked the Centre to put in public domain the draft guidelines for making the experience of watching films friendly for those with hearing and visual disabilities.
The court was hearing a petition by four person—a law student, two lawyers and a disability rights activist-- who sought directions for making Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’ accessible to them.