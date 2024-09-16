CBFC announces implementation of 'Accessibility Standards' in cinema theatres

NEW DELHI: 'Accessibility Standards' aimed at making cinema 'inclusive and promote accessibility' for persons with disabilities in public places like theatres, has come into effect.

The guidelines were notified by the ministry of information and broadcasting (MI&B) in March.

As per the guidelines, a producer will mandatorily develop a separate copy of the feature films with audio description, open or closed captioning and Indian Sign Language Interpretation for their understanding.

"All feature films that are to be certified in more than one language would be required to provide atleast one accessibility feature each for the hearing impaired and visually impaired, i.e. Closed Captioning/Open Captioning and Audio Description."

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had set 15th September 2024, as the effective date for implementation of these guidelines.