Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata meets doctors' demands; police commissioner Vineet Goyal to be removed

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that Kolkata police commissioner Vineeth Goyal and Deputy Commissioner (North) will be removed from their posts, after meeting with the agitating junior doctors.
The name of the new Kolkata police commissioner will be announced after 4 PM on Tuesday, she said.
The CM also announced the removal of the Director of Medical Education and the Director of Health Service.
Speaking to the media after the meeting , Mamata said that the talks were 'fruitful' and nearly '99 per cent' of their demands have been accepted.
“I think the meeting was positive. Am sure they think too," she said. "Or why else we will sign the minutes of the meeting and they would sign it too?" Banerjee added.
"We have accepted more of their demands, because they are young. I know they say they will go and discuss and then will decide on lifting the ceasework. But I have requested them to do so, citing the condition of patients, especially in view of the floods in some of the districts," the Chief Minister added.
The chief minister urged the doctors to return to work as most of their demands have been accepted.
"No punitive action will be taken against the doctors. I would request them to rejoin work as common people are suffering," she said.
However, the protesting doctors said that their agitation will continue until promises made by the chief minister to fulfill the demands materialises.
"Removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal is our moral victory," the doctors said after the meeting.
Escorted by a pilot police vehicle, around 30 medics arrived at West Bengal Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence at 6: 20 pm. The meeting, which was originally scheduled at 5 pm, began around 7 pm.
The invite was sent by Chief Secretary Manoj Panth, who also assured the doctors that the minutes of the meeting would be signed by both parties, and copies will be given to each at the end.
The previous attempts to resolve the issue got stuck due to the state government's rejection of the doctors' demand for live-streaming and video recording of the meeting.
The agitating medics later agreed to a compromise, now only asking to record the minutes of the meeting and receive a signed copy.