Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata meets doctors' demands; police commissioner Vineet Goyal to be removed

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that Kolkata police commissioner Vineeth Goyal and Deputy Commissioner (North) will be removed from their posts, after meeting with the agitating junior doctors.

The name of the new Kolkata police commissioner will be announced after 4 PM on Tuesday, she said.

The CM also announced the removal of the Director of Medical Education and the Director of Health Service.

Speaking to the media after the meeting , Mamata said that the talks were 'fruitful' and nearly '99 per cent' of their demands have been accepted.

“I think the meeting was positive. Am sure they think too," she said. "Or why else we will sign the minutes of the meeting and they would sign it too?" Banerjee added.