Congress MLA’s son booked for abetting suicide: Political tensions rise in Alirajpur, MP

BHOPAL: Politics in the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh has intensified following the booking of the local Congress MLA’s son for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old girl.

The young woman, whose marriage was fixed in the neighbouring state of Gujarat, reportedly committed suicide on 13 September.

An investigation by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), which included recording statements from the victim’s mother, brother, and other family members, led to the involvement of Pushpraj ‘Bhaiyu’ Patel, the son of Congress MLA Sena Mahesh Patel.

“Based on the findings of the probe being conducted by the ASP, a case under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide) has been registered against Pushpraj alias Bhaiyu Patel, who is a school-time friend of the deceased girl. Further investigations are underway,” stated Rajesh Vyas, Superintendent of Police, Alirajpur district.

Mahesh Patel, the former Alirajpur district Congress chief and husband of Jobat seat MLA Sena Patel, however, contended that the police had acted hastily.

“It’s a fact that my son and the promising young woman who committed suicide knew each other for a long time. However, before booking my son in this matter, the police should have examined the concerned girl’s social media and phone data, which clearly suggests that my son has nothing to do with the suicide. My son is being framed because both my wife and I have been regularly raising issues of corruption in Alirajpur district,” he claimed.

Brushing aside the Congress leader’s allegations, MP cabinet minister and BJP MLA for Alirajpur Nagarsingh Chouhan said, “The Congress leader is making false allegations to protect his son. The police actions are based on the statements of the girl’s family. How can the Congress leader accuse the police of political vendetta? The police also have the deceased girl’s cellphone in their custody, and its detailed analysis will further clarify the case.”

Sources indicate that the young girl and Pushpraj Patel had been friends since school. The girl’s family has alleged that Patel had twice caused the cancellation of her engagement by threatening the families of the prospective grooms.