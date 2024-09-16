Congress slams MP government with viral police video

BHOPAL: An eight-month-old video showing an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) tearing his uniform has recently gone viral, providing the opposition Congress with fresh ammunition to attack the Madhya Pradesh government.

The video, which has been shared by the Congress’s state unit on social media, depicts Arjun Gupta, the husband of BJP municipal corporator Gauri Gupta, pointing his finger at ASI Vinod Mishra. Following this, the ASI is seen tearing his uniform in a fit of rage, despite attempts by others present to stop him.

Sources suggest that the video was filmed in the office of the in-charge of the police station in Singrauli district. It is alleged that Gupta had threatened to have the ASI stripped of his uniform. Agitated by this threat, the ASI tore his uniform.

Singrauli district police superintendent Nivedita Gupta stated, “The video is around eight months old, but how it has been leaked now, may be for blackmailing, will be probed. The matter came to me just after I joined as SP Singrauli. Probably there was a heated argument between the concerned cop and the other person over some issue pertaining to the construction of a drain in their locality. But whatever be the pressure, tearing of the official uniform cannot be justified. A departmental probe was ordered against the concerned cop and, as punishment, his one salary increment was stopped.”

The state Congress shared the video with the caption, “This is the power of authority...look at the threat of the BJP councillor...a uniformed man had to tear his uniform!! The level of policing in the state has reached zero! Crime is out of control, criminals are fearless and the police are helpless at some places and under pressure at others. How will the public get justice, when the police itself has to tear its uniform?”