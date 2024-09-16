Haryana assembly polls: Only 51 women in fray, down from 104 in 2019

CHANDIGARH: Major parties have fielded only 51 women candidates the Haryana assembly elections. In the 2019 elections, 104 women candidates, including Independents, were in the fray.

An analysis of candidates’ lists shows the Congress has fielded 12 women, the highest, followed by INLD-BSP alliance (11), BJP and AAP (10 each), and JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance (8).

The number of women candidates contesting as Independents will be clear on September 16, the last date for withdrawing candidatures. Savitri Jindal (74), mother of Kurukshetra BJP MP Naveen Jindal, is contesting as an Independent from Hisar against health minister Kamal Gupta.

Data shows that in the last 14 assembly elections in the state, only 87 women have become lawmakers. In the past five assembly elections from 2000, as many as 47 women have become MLAs. Only four women were elected as MLAs in 2000 out of 49 in the fray, 12 in 2005 and 9 in 2009.