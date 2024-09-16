Industrialists under the instructions of Yogi, occupying land of backward castes in Ayodhya: SP

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party has claimed that a business group was "grabbing land" of the most backward Manjhi caste in Ayodhya and alleged that its goons "indulged in hooliganism with farmers", a charge the business conglomerate has denied.

After Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party posted videos of a clash between two groups and claimed that it was related to land grabbing, the local police said it was taking legal action in the matter and added that the allegations were "not true".

The verified X handle of the Samajwadi Party Media Cell posted two clips, and a news report about an alleged scuffle between employees of the the business group and farmers in Ayodhya.

In the post accompanying the clips, it alleged, "In Ayodhya, under the instructions/partnership/protection/direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, big industrialists are forcibly occupying lands of Dalit/backward class farmers."